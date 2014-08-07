Univision Communications Elevates Kevin Cuddihy, Jessica Rodriguez

Univision Communications has appointed Kevin Cuddihy as president of local media and Jessica Rodriguez as chief marketing officer, the media company announced Thursday.

Cuddihy, previously the president of the Univision Television Group, will supervise a total of 130 TV and radio stations, with an emphasis on content, digital, operations, local sales and community relations. Rodriguez, formerly the executive VP of program scheduling and promotions, will be in charge of marketing, namely the Univision Agency, whose media inventory across broadcast, cable, digital and radio properties amounts to more than $500 million.

The promoted pair, based in New York, will report to Randy Falco, president and CEO of Univision Communications.

“As the industry changes with clients looking for one-stop solutions, Kevin’s extensive local television sales experience combined with his deep knowledge of Univision’s local markets and priorities for our clients, make him the right person for this role,” Falco said. “Jessica’s creativity, innovative energy and strategic vision will be invaluable to Univision as we continue to integrate our marketing across all of our divisions.”