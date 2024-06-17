‘Rod, White & Blue’: H&I's ‘Twilight Zone’ Marathon Starts July 4

Heroes & Icons Network holds its annual Fourth of July The Twilight Zone marathon, titled “Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration,” July 4-8. The fun starts at 6 a.m. ET/PT on Thursday, July 4, and ends Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m. ET/PT. The marathon features 174 episodes.

The Twilight Zone Fourth of July event, which previously aired on Decades, marks its second year on H&I. Decades became Catchy Comedy last year.

Rod Serling hosted The Twilight Zone, which aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The show “forever changed the television landscape with its trademark blend of science fiction, horror and fantasy narratives,” said H&I. “Each episode featured a moral or unexpected plot twist, and many aimed to inform viewers on the social causes and issues that dominated the 1960s.”

H&I is part of Weigel. The network defines its programming as “heroic characters and iconic series.” Among other classic programs, H&I has Walker, Texas Ranger from 5 to 8 p.m. weekdays, then a Star Trek block from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., including the original series at 8, The Next Generation at 9 and Deep Space Nine at 10.

H&I also has Nash Bridges on Mondays, Lethal Weapon on Tuesdays, The A-Team on Wednesdays, The Fall Guy on Thursdays and Hawaii Five-O on Fridays.