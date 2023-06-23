New Home For Weigel’s ‘Rod, White & Blue’ ‘Twilight Zone’ Marathon

The Heroes & Icons Network (H&I) will feature the July 4th presentation of “Rod, White & Blue: A Twilight Zone Celebration,” a marathon of 86 Twilight Zone episodes. It starts Sunday, July 2 at 12 p.m. ET/PT and runs through Tuesday, July 4 at noon.

The event previously aired on the Decades network, also part of Weigel Broadcasting Co. Decades became Catchy Comedy in March.

The Independence Day event kicks off a new schedule for H&I. Episodes of Lethal Weapon are on Tuesdays from 12 to 5 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 4, and episodes of The A-Team air Wednesdays from 12-5 p.m. starting July 5. Lethal Weapon was on Fox from 2016 to 2019 and The A-Team was on NBC from 1983 to 1987.

Created and hosted by the legendary Rod Serling, The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS from 1959-1964.

The A-Team was created by Stephen J. Cannell and Frank Lupo. The series follows the exploits of a crack commando unit whose members become soldiers of fortune after escaping from the maximum-security prison they were sent to for a crime they didn't commit.

Lethal Weapon was developed by Matt Miller and based on the film franchise created by Shane Black.

With Lethal Weapon on Tuesdays and The A-Team on Wednesdays, Nash Bridges occupies H&I’s 12-5 slot on Mondays, MacGyver does so on Thursdays and Hawaii Five-0 is on Fridays.