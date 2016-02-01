Robert Romine Joins Nexstar as VP/GM of Newly Acquired North Dakota CBS Affiliates

Nexstar Broadcasting Group has named Robert Romine as VP and general manager of four CBS affiliates in North Dakota—KXMB Bismarck, KXMC Minot, KXMA Dickinson and KXMD Williston (DMA No. 139)—and their digital operations.

The announcement comes after Nexstar’s completion Monday of the $44 million acquisition of the stations from Reiten Television.

Romine, who starts immediately, will report to Julie Pruett, senior VP of Nexstar.

“A well-respected leader, he brings a results-oriented approach to the business of broadcasting and has led high-achieving, deeply engaged sales teams that have established enduring partnerships with local advertisers, businesses and community organizations,” Pruett said. “Localism is our top priority at Nexstar and with Bob’s extensive experience and dedication to the local communities he serves, we are confident in his ability to provide effective leadership to our Western North Dakota operations. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to enhance the effectiveness and value of our broadcast, digital and mobile services to local viewers and advertisers.”

Romine actually started his local broadcasting career in 1979 in Bismarck at KCMB, where he eventually became general manager in 1992. He moved to Quincy, Ill. four years later to become general sales manager of Benedek Broadcasting Group’s KHQA. In 2001 Romine was elevated to VP and general manager of Benedek’s WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio.

Related: Nexstar, Media General Mesh With Complementary Stations, Little Market Overlap

He also spent 13 years at Media General, including six as VP and general manager of WJTV Jackson, Miss., before serving as group leader of the Jackson/Mobile region. In 2011 Media General upped him to group leader, president and general manager WSPA and WYCW in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Ashville-Anderson market.

"In my new role, I will utilize the management experience and deep community relationships built over my career to further strengthen our Western North Dakota television and digital operations as leading providers of the most compelling local news content and entertainment programming in the market,” Romine said. “I look forward to taking on this new opportunity and working with the exceptional team of broadcasters at KXMB-TV, KXMC-TV, KXMA-TV and KXMD-TV as we continue build upon the foundation of our client service excellence across our multi-distribution marketing solutions platform.”