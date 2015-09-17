Nexstar to Acquire 4 CBS Affiliates in North Dakota from Reiten
Nexstar announced Thursday a definitive agreement to acquire four CBS affiliated television stations in North Dakota for $44 million from Reiten Television.
They are KXMC in Minot, KXMB in Bismarck, KXMA in Dickinson and KXMD in Williston. The Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson-Williston, N.D. market is DMA No. 139.
In addition, Nexstar will provide sales and other services for the two ABC affiliates owned by Forum Communications in the market: KMCY in Minot and KBMY in Bismarck.
