Robert Kirkman ‘Invincible’ Series on Amazon March 26

Adult animation series Invincible, from The Walking Dead mastermind Robert Kirkman, starts on Amazon Prime March 26. Steven Yeun plays Mark Grayson (a.k.a. Invincible) and J.K. Simmons plays Nolan Grayson (a.k.a. Omni-Man).

The first three episodes will be available March 26, with new episodes turning up each Friday, and the season finale April 30.

Based on the Skybound/Image comic by Kirkman, Invincible is a superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark, who is just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannels, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill and Walton Goggins are also in the cast.

Invincible is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder. The comic-book series concluded in 2018 after a 15-year run.