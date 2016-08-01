'The Robert Irvine Show' to Premiere on The CW Sept. 12

New daytime conflict-resolution talker The Robert Irvine Show will premiere on The CW on Monday, Sept. 12. The show will air at 3 p.m. each weekday.

The new show, starring Irvine, is produced by Tribune Studios in affiliation with producer John Irwin and his Irwin Entertainment along with Robert Irvine Productions. Andrew Scher will executive produce.

Audiences know Irvine, who’s been a chef for more than 25 years, from the Food Network, where he starred in Restaurant: Impossible, helping frazzled restaurant owners up their games and stay in business. He’s also starred in Food Network’s Dinner: Impossible and Worst Cooks in America. Off of television, he’s authored Mission: Cook!, Impossible to Easy and Fit Fuel: A Chef's Guide to Eating Well, Getting Fit, and Living Your Best Life.

"Every phase of my career has had a service component. That is by design. I never wanted to just cook; I wanted to help as many people as I could. Specifically, helping people resolve personal conflict is the aspect of Restaurant: Impossible that sets it apart and makes it so popular,” said Irvine in a statement. “My new talk show allows me to help people resolve conflict and move forward in their lives with renewed focus. I'm thrilled that Tribune, the CW, and Irwin Entertainment saw the value in a show like this. It's going to make for a great show and allow me to do what I love most.”

The Robert Irvine Show fills the spot of The Bill Cunningham Show, which ended its run this spring after airing for five seasons.