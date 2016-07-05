Rob Lowe Joins CBS’ ‘Code Black’ as Series Regular

Angels Memorial hospital has hired a new doctor.

Rob Lowe will join season two of CBS' Code Black as series regular Colonel Ethan Williams.

The medical drama’s sophomore effort premieres Sept. 28.

Lowe most recently starred in Fox comedy The Grinder, which was canceled by the network after one season.

Code Black is produced by ABC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios. Michael Seitzman, David Marshall Grant, Brett Mahoney, Molly Newman, Ryan McGarry, Marti Noxon and Linda Goldstein Knowlton serve as executive producers.

