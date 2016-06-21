CBS Unveils Fall Primetime Premiere Dates

CBS announced Tuesday its staggered fall primetime schedule, which will kick off with Thursday Night Football on Sept. 15 with the New York Jets at the Buffalo Bills.

Six-hour limited event docu-thriller Case Closed, which looks at the unsolved JonBenét Ramsey murder, makes its debut on Sept. 18 (Sunday).

The Big Bang Theory opens premiere week as it leads into Kevin James’ new comedy Kevin Can Wait on Sept. 19 (Monday).

Drama Bull, inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, premieres on Sept. 20 (Tuesday), followed by NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans.

Reboot MacGyver bows on Sept. 23 (Friday), as do Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods.

Later in the season, Kevin Can Wait shifts to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24 (Monday) to lead into the series premiere of Man With a Plan.

As Thursday Night Football leaves the schedule, The Big Bang Theory, The Great Indoors, Mom, Life in Pieces and medical drama Pure Genius make their moves and debuts on Oct. 27.

Below is the full schedule:

*Denotes Football Doubleheader

Thursday, Sept. 15

7:30 PM, ET THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PRE-GAME SHOW

8:25 PM, ET THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (NY Jets @ Buffalo Bills)

*Sunday, Sept. 18

8:30-10:30 PM CASED CLOSED (LIMITED SERIES, PART 1)

Monday, Sept. 19

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (10th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM KEVIN CAN WAIT (SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-11:00 PM CASE CLOSED (Part 2)

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (14th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM BULL (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (3rd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR (90-Minute 33rd Season Premiere)

9:30-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER (90-Minute Season Finale)

Friday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (7th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (7th Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 24

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (29th Season Premiere)

*Sunday, Sept. 25

7:30-8:30 PM 60 MINUTES (49th Season Premiere)

8:30-10:30 PM CASE CLOSED (Part 3)

Monday, Sept. 26

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM KEVIN CAN WAIT

9:00-11:00 PM Presidential Debate

Wednesday, Sept. 28

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (Regular Time Period)

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (12th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CODE BLACK (2nd Season Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (8th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM MADAM SECRETARY (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM ELEMENTARY (5th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 3

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM KEVIN CAN WAIT

9:00-11:00 PM SCORPION (2-Hour 3rd Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 10

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM KEVIN CAN WAIT

9:00-10:00 PM 2 BROKE GIRLS (1-Hour 6th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM SCORPION (regular time period)

Monday, Oct. 17

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM KEVIN CAN WAIT

9:00-9:30 PM 2 BROKE GIRLS (regular time period)

9:30-10:00 PM THE ODD COUPLE (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM SCORPION

Monday, Oct. 24

8:00-8:30 PM KEVIN CAN WAIT (New Time Period)

8:30-9:00 PM MAN WITH A PLAN (SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-9:30 PM 2 BROKE GIRLS

9:30-10:00 PM THE ODD COUPLE

10:00-11:00 PM SCORPION

Thursday, Oct. 27

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (Regular Time Period)

8:30-9:00 PM THE GREAT INDOORS (SERIES DEBUT)

9:00-9:30 PM MOM (4th Season Premiere)

9:30 -10:00 PM LIFE IN PIECES (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM PURE GENIUS (SERIES DEBUT)