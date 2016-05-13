Fox Axes Ratings-Challenged Comedies

Fox rookie comedies The Grinder, Grandfathered, Bordertown and Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life will not return, the network has confirmed.

The Grinder and Grandfathered were launched with some excitement by Fox, the former starring Rob Lowe and the latter with John Stamos. Fox paired them in a Tuesday block, in place of a more female skewing New Girl and The Mindy Project, but both failed to generate ratings despite their topline stars.

Bordertown is an animated series about a border patrol agent and his family that featured Hank Azaria in the cast. Family Guy producers Mark Hentemann and Seth MacFarlane hatched the show.

Slacker comedy Cooper Barrett’s came from Jay Lacopo.

Comedies, and live-action ones in particular, continue to vex Fox as the network heads into upfront week.