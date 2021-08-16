Rob Gronkowski Joins ‘Shaq’s Garage’ on Kartoon Channel

The Groknk Mobile will be pulling into 'Shaq's Garages' on Kartoon Channel

Genius Brands said that NFL star Rob Gronkowski is joining its upcoming Kartoon Channel show Shaq’s Garage as co-executive producer and as the voice of a new character, the Gronkmobile.

The original animated series featuring former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal is expected to join the Kartoon Channel in the second quarter of 2022.

“We are in discussions with other celebrities to join not only Shaquille, but NFL superstar, Rob Gronkowski, in the voice cast of this series. Along with Rob and each celebrity, comes his or her unique audience and millions of followers on social media,” Genius Brands CEO Andy Heyward said in an investor letter as the company reported its second quarter financial results.

The company posted a $7.4 million loss, or 2 cents a share, compared to a $383.3 million loss a year ago, or $4.88 a share, a year ago.

Revenue was up 318% to $2.3 million.

The company said that unique users for Kartoon Channel was up 909% from first quarter levels, to 21 million with hour watched up 1823%, ad impressions up 243% and revenue up 464%.

“We expect Kartoon Channel’s robust growth to continue, as we continue to market the channel and license proven content as well as exciting original new programs,” Heyward said.