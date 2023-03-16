Rob Christensen Promoted To Head U.S. Sales at Vevo

Vevo said that Rob Christensen has been promoted to senior VP, U.S. sales and Global Distribution, a new post at the company.

Christensen, who had been senior VP, advanced TV, sales and distribution at Vevo, will lead a team of regional VP across the U.S. as well as the company’s multicultural sales team. He reports directly to Kevin McGurn, president of sales and distribution at Vevo.

“Rob has already played a critical role in helping build and monetize Vevo’s global music television business including making Vevo the largest FAST network in the world. With a wealth of advertising and leadership experience, Rob will be invaluable to our efforts as we maximize the commercial value of the music video and continue to carve out Vevo’s reputation as the go-to television network of the future,” said McGurn.

Christensen joined Vevo from Fullscreen/Otter Media, which was acquired by AT&T. He also help posts at Revolt Media and Shazam after spending 5 years at Hulu and 6 years at Turner Broadcasting.

“Over the last 4 years, we have built a TV business on top of a very successful digital music video proposition. Now, as we bring these verticals together, we have a one-stop shop, with the unique opportunity for advertisers to buy cross-platform at a global level,” Christensen said. “Vevo’s ability to pair leading advertisers with music’s biggest celebrities on our nationally distributed FAST network sets us apart. The opportunity to lead the US sales efforts is an exciting one, and with a first-class team, I am thrilled to be stepping into this new role.” ■