'Rizzoli & Isles' Sold in 95% of Country in Weekend Broadcast Syndication
TNT's hit cop drama, Rizzoli & Isles, has been
sold in weekend broadcast syndication in 95% of the country for fall 2015,
according to Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution president Ken Werner and Rick Meril, executive VP and general
sales manager.
The series has been sold into 170 markets including stations
owned by Fox, CBS, Sinclair, Hearst, Gannett, Lin, Local TV, Cox, Raycom,
Weigel, Meredith, Mission, Nexstar, New Age, Journal, Scripps, Gray, Grant, Max
Media, London, West Virginia, Media, Lockwood, Drewry, Cordillera, Bonten,
Bahakel, Citadel, Diversified, Woods, Schurz and McKinnon.
The show, which stars Angie Harmon and Sasha
Alexander, just debuted its fourth season on TNT on June 25. Rizzoli &
Isles was developed for television by out of Tess Gerritsen's best-selling
novels by Janet Tamaro, who serves as executive producer with Bill Haber and
Michael Katleman. The show comes from Hurdler Productions and Ostar Productions
in association with Warner Horizon Television.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.