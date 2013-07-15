'Rizzoli & Isles' Sold in 95% of Country in Weekend Broadcast Syndication

TNT's hit cop drama, Rizzoli & Isles, has been

sold in weekend broadcast syndication in 95% of the country for fall 2015,

according to Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution president Ken Werner and Rick Meril, executive VP and general

sales manager.

The series has been sold into 170 markets including stations

owned by Fox, CBS, Sinclair, Hearst, Gannett, Lin, Local TV, Cox, Raycom,

Weigel, Meredith, Mission, Nexstar, New Age, Journal, Scripps, Gray, Grant, Max

Media, London, West Virginia, Media, Lockwood, Drewry, Cordillera, Bonten,

Bahakel, Citadel, Diversified, Woods, Schurz and McKinnon.

The show, which stars Angie Harmon and Sasha

Alexander, just debuted its fourth season on TNT on June 25. Rizzoli &

Isles was developed for television by out of Tess Gerritsen's best-selling

novels by Janet Tamaro, who serves as executive producer with Bill Haber and

Michael Katleman. The show comes from Hurdler Productions and Ostar Productions

in association with Warner Horizon Television.