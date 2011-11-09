Ripa Extends 'Live!' Contract Through 2017

As Regis Philbin approaches his last day on Live! With Regis and Kelly next week,

the program has locked in co-host Kelly Ripa for five more years, a

spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Ripa has signed a contract extension to keep her on the

syndicated Disney-ABC morning program through 2017. She first joined the

program in 2001, when she replaced co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

After Philbin's last show on Nov. 18, Live! will bring in a lineup of rotating guest c-hosts, startingwith Jerry Seinfeld on Nov. 21-23.

Names rumored to be on the shortlist to replace Philbin

include Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen, though the show is expected to run through

rounds of guest hosts before naming a successor.