'RightThisMinute' Upgraded for Season Four

In advance of season four, MGM’s RightThisMinute has expanded its line-up to 182 stations covering 91% of the country, said John Bryan, president of MGM Domestic Television Distribution. The show also has added new host Oli Pettigrew, who joins immediately.

Prior to this, RightThisMinute was airing on weekends only in many of the country’s largest markets, but this season it has been upgraded to run as a strip on the Fox-owned stations and on other stations. New clearances include WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles, KCOP Los Angeles, WFLD Chicago, WPWR Chicago, KDFI Dallas-Ft. Worth, WFXT Boston, WTTG Washington D.C., WDCA Washington D.C., KRIV Houston, KSAZ Phoenix, KMSP Minneapolis, WFTC Minneapolis, WJZY Charlotte and WMYT Charlotte.

“RightThisMinute has found solid footing in the marketplace and demand has exceeded our expectations. The series fills a void with its unique and buzz-worthy content,” said Bryan in a statement.

Pettigrew will join current hosts Beth Troutman, Christian Vera, Nick Calderone and Gayle Bass. Pettigrew was born in Hong Kong, schooled in England, and recently relocated to the U.S. from Singapore. Pettigrew is best known for hosting Cash Cab Asia and Lonely Planet: Six Degrees China. He also has previously hosted shows for Channel News Asia, Channel V, Star World, HBO, Cinemax, Food Network, TLC and AXN.

RightThisMinute is syndicated by MGM Television and produced by MagicDust Television, in partnership with Cox Media Group, Raycom Media and E.W. Scripps. The program produces two original half-hour episodes every weekday with no repeats and no hiatus, along with a “best of” weekend show. RightThisMinute executive producers include former TMZ executive producer Lisa Hudson and veteran journalist Dennis O’Neill.