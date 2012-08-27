'RightThisMinute' to Launch in Seven New Markets
RightThisMinute, the syndicated series from
Cox, Raycom and Scripps, announced Monday that it will expand to seven new markets for its second season, beginning Sept. 10.
The new markets are Detroit, Denver, Indianapolis, San Diego, Tulsa (Okla.), Bakersfield (Calif.) and Jackson (Miss.)
"The audience is responding to the immediacy and relevancy of the show," said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of television of E. W. Scripps Company. "RightThisMinute is being recognized as an important source, providing audiences and media alike with the information they need, when they need it."
RightThisMinute will also unveil a brand new set and
state-of-the-art production facility, as well as a new graphics package
and music for the start of its second season.
