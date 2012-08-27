'RightThisMinute' to Launch in Seven New Markets

RightThisMinute, the syndicated series from

Cox, Raycom and Scripps, announced Monday that it will expand to seven new markets for its second season, beginning Sept. 10.





The new markets are Detroit, Denver, Indianapolis, San Diego, Tulsa (Okla.), Bakersfield (Calif.) and Jackson (Miss.)

"The audience is responding to the immediacy and relevancy of the show," said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of television of E. W. Scripps Company. "RightThisMinute is being recognized as an important source, providing audiences and media alike with the information they need, when they need it."

RightThisMinute will also unveil a brand new set and

state-of-the-art production facility, as well as a new graphics package

and music for the start of its second season.