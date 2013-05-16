'RightThisMinute' Expanding to Los Angeles, New York

MGM Television's syndicated strip RightThisMinute is expanding to 41 new stations in 38 markets.

The show,which

reports on viral videos on the Web, has also added a weekend version to

premiere in most markets on Sept. 16, 2013. The weekend edition will show the "best

of" clips from the week's videos as well as new content.

The stations added to RightThisMinute's

roster are in New York (WNBC), Los Angeles, (KABC), Chicago (WCIU/WCUU), Boston

(WLVI), Washington, D.C., (WUSA) Atlanta (WSB), Houston (KPRC),

Minneapolis (KARE), Miami (WPLG), Sacramento (KXTV), St. Louis (KDSK)

Milwaukee (WJDT/WMLW), Charlotte (WSOC), Las Vegas (KLAS), Oklahoma City

(KFOR/KAUT), Austin (KEYE), Buffalo (WKBW), Dayton (WHIO) and Portland, Maine

(WCSH). NBC, ABC, Gannett, Post-Newsweek, Sunbeam, Sinclair, Granite, Hubbard

and Journal are among the broadcast groups adding the show to their stations.

"The MGM Television sales team has received an

overwhelmingly positive response in the marketplace from selling RightThisMinute in syndication for the

2013-2014 season," said Vicky Gregorian, senior VP, domestic distribution,

MGM. "With 52 weeks of original programming, stations are embracing RightThisMinute's ability to harness the

popularity of online videos and captivate a wide-range of audiences.

Sales have been steady and brisk."

RightThisMinute is

produced by MagicDust Television in partnership with Cox Media Group, Raycom

Media and E.W. Scripps.