'RightThisMinute' Expanding to Los Angeles, New York
MGM Television's syndicated strip RightThisMinute is expanding to 41 new stations in 38 markets.
The show,which
reports on viral videos on the Web, has also added a weekend version to
premiere in most markets on Sept. 16, 2013. The weekend edition will show the "best
of" clips from the week's videos as well as new content.
The stations added to RightThisMinute's
roster are in New York (WNBC), Los Angeles, (KABC), Chicago (WCIU/WCUU), Boston
(WLVI), Washington, D.C., (WUSA) Atlanta (WSB), Houston (KPRC),
Minneapolis (KARE), Miami (WPLG), Sacramento (KXTV), St. Louis (KDSK)
Milwaukee (WJDT/WMLW), Charlotte (WSOC), Las Vegas (KLAS), Oklahoma City
(KFOR/KAUT), Austin (KEYE), Buffalo (WKBW), Dayton (WHIO) and Portland, Maine
(WCSH). NBC, ABC, Gannett, Post-Newsweek, Sunbeam, Sinclair, Granite, Hubbard
and Journal are among the broadcast groups adding the show to their stations.
"The MGM Television sales team has received an
overwhelmingly positive response in the marketplace from selling RightThisMinute in syndication for the
2013-2014 season," said Vicky Gregorian, senior VP, domestic distribution,
MGM. "With 52 weeks of original programming, stations are embracing RightThisMinute's ability to harness the
popularity of online videos and captivate a wide-range of audiences.
Sales have been steady and brisk."
RightThisMinute is
produced by MagicDust Television in partnership with Cox Media Group, Raycom
Media and E.W. Scripps.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.