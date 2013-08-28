'RightThisMinute' Clears 85% of U.S.

MGM's RightThisMinute, which premieres its third season on Sept. 16, now has cleared the top-30 markets and reaches 85% of the country in national syndication. A total of 147 stations in 127 markets now air the show.

"With over 1,000 episodes under our belt, we couldn't be more pleased with this market expansion going into our third season," said Phil Alvidrez, RightThisMinute's executive in charge of production, in a statement. "We look forward to introducing RightThisMinute and breaking the most captivating online videos, before they go viral, to a new set of viewers around the country."

RightThisMinute, which focuses on the day's hottest viral videos, earlier this summer announced a weekend version of the show, featuring best-of segments drawn from the week's production as well as new content.

RightThisMinute is syndicated by MGM Domestic Television Distribution LLC and produced by MagicDust Television, in partnership with Cox Media Group, Raycom Media and E.W. Scripps.