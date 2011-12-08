'Ricki,' 'Anderson' Close to Full-Country Clearances

Talk shows are closing in on full-country clearances.

Twentieth's Ricki Lake is now sold in 80% of the country, while Warner Bros.' Anderson is cleared for season two in almost 90% of the U.S.

Ricki Lake is cleared in 29 out of the top 30 markets, and on stations in the CBS, McKinnon, LIN, Newport, Post-Newsweek Raycom, Capital, Nexstar and additional Fox groups. Ricki's launch group includes Tribune and Fox stations in top markets.

Anderson added Allbritton's WJLA Washington to its renewal list, which is now at almost 90% of the country with 47 of the top 50 markets cleared. Anderson is moving to Fox's WNYW New York next fall, and it currently airs in the 4 p.m. Oprah time slot on WJLA.