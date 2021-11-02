Rick Santorum Joins Newsmax

Former Republican presidential candidate, senator and CNN political analyst Rick Santorum has joined conservative cable channel Newsmax as senior political analyst and will hit the ground analyzing Tuesday (Nov. 2) with the network‘s coverage of a key election.

The Virginia governor's race between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe is razor-thin and considered something of a referendum on the continuing impact of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Youngkin. There is also a key governor's race in New Jersey.

Santorum joins Dick Morris, Betsy McCaughey and Mark Halperin on Newsmax’s election coverage team.

“I am looking forward to bringing my common-sense, blue-collar conservative voice to Newsmax and their viewers as we turn toward the critical 2022 midterm elections and beyond,“ Santorum said.

Santorum, then a senator from Pennsylvania, was the chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, as well as a presidential candidate in 2012.

According to Newsmax, it is currently in over 100 million homes, delivered by all the major cable operators, as well as on a number of over-the-top platforms.