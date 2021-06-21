Newsmax 'Trumps Up' On-Air Team

Conservative cable news network Newsmax TV has added two former officials in the Trump campaign and White House to its lineup.

J. Hogan Gidley, who was deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy White House press secretary, and Jenna Ellis, who was a Trump attorney and senior legal adviser to the 2020 re-election campaign, will be on-air contributors.

Gidley's resume also includes communications director for former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and GOP Sens. Elizabeth Dole and Rick Santorum.

Gidley will analyze political news, while Ellis will provide a "legal and faith-based" perspective on the 2022 and 2024 elections.

