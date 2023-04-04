Rick McLaughlin Named WBNS Columbus News Director

Rick McLaughlin has been named news director at WBNS Columbus. He has been news director at WAPT Jackson (MS). He starts in Columbus June 5.

“Rick has a strong track record of building strong news teams and providing audiences with important and relevant news,” WBNS president and general manager John Cardenas said. “We look forward to Rick building on the great journalism our news team provides as Central Ohio’s News Leader.”

Tegna owns WBNS, known as 10TV.

A graduate of Xavier University in Cincinnati, McLaughlin began his career as a morning news producer in Cincinnati, before being promoted to executive producer roles in Milwaukee, Saint Louis and Boston. He held assistant news director roles in Cincinnati and Orlando before starting at Hearst Television-owned WAPT.

“As a born-and-bred Buckeye, Ohio has always been home and holds a special place in my heart,” McLaughlin said. “I’m excited to join an amazing group of journalists at WBNS who are focused on serving our community, reporting the truth and holding the powerful accountable.”