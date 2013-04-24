Cardenas Named WBNS GM, Dispatch VP of News

John Cardenas, president and general manager of WTHR Indianapolis, is moving to Columbus to take over the GM job from Tom Griesdorn when Griesdorn retires as of June 10. Cardenas was news director at WBNS before taking on the Indianapolis GM job in 2010.

Cardenas was also named VP of news for Dispatch Broadcast Group, which owns WTHR and WBNS.

"John has done an outstanding job in both Indianapolis and Columbus over the past 14 years," said Michael Fiorile, CEO and president of The Dispatch Printing Company and vice chairman/CEO of the station group. "His leadership, outstanding record of success and passion for journalism make him the perfect choice to take the reins of market-leader WBNS-TV. We are thrilled that John will be returning to Columbus where I'm sure he will build upon the market leadership of 10TV and will take the executive lead of our broadcast news operations in Columbus and Indianapolis."

Cardenas, 48, was news director at WBNS for 11 years.

"I've been privileged to work with some of the nation's best broadcasters and TV journalists during my time in Indianapolis and Columbus," said Cardenas. "It's an honor to come back home to Columbus, yet still be involved in the award-winning journalism being done at both stations."

Cardenas was named B&C's GM of the Year in 2011. Griesdorn took the honor in 2009.