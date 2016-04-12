Rick Joyce Joins 'Entertainment Tonight' as Co-Executive Producer

Rick Joyce has been named co-executive producer of CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight, joining EP Brad Bessey at the helm of the entertainment magazine.

“Rick Joyce was one of the first people I called when I became executive producer of ET,” said Bessey in a statement. “We have a shorthand, a shared history and I respect him as a leader and an innovator. Bringing Rick on board as co-executive producer is an investment in our brand’s continued leadership, growth and evolution.”

For the past four years, Joyce has been executive producing Scripps’ The List, which airs on 15 Scripps-owned stations. Joyce developed and launched the program in 2012.

Prior to that, Joyce spent a decade at ET, including as news director and managing editor. During that time, Joyce also developed and launched digital platform CelebTV.com in 2006 as executive producer for Chicago’s Intersport.