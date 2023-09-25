Rick Devens, ‘Survivor’ Alumnus, Joins Show’s ‘On Fire’ Podcast

Rick Devens, a past contestant on Survivor, joins the second season of On Fire: The Official Survivor Podcast. Devens will offer the player perspective, while Jeff Probst, Survivor host and showrunner, provides the producer perspective, and podcast producer Jay Wolff offers the fan perspective.

Season 45 of Survivor is on CBS Wednesday, September 27, and season two of the podcast begins the same day.

“The inspiration for On Fire was to give Survivor fans an even deeper connection to their favorite show by taking them inside the making of Survivor from the producer's point of view,” said Probst. “For season two, we’re really excited to have Rick Devens add the player's point of view. Devens is a fan favorite for a reason, and he offers interesting insight into each episode. I think fans are going to really enjoy him on the podcast!”

Devens has a background as a local TV anchor, having worked at WGXA Macon when he was on Survivor in 2019. That season had an Edge of Exctinction theme. He joined Middle Georgia State University as communications director last year.

“He was already a journalist in his other life, and he's hosted a podcast,” Probst told B+C. “But he's also a really clever player with a great insight on strategy. And he's a good talker.”

The podcast reveals “how the show is made and why they do the things they do,” according to CBS. New this season, never-before-seen Survivor clips that did not make it into the show will be released on the Survivor YouTube channel, with Probst offering context and commentary on the podcast.

Survivor is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.