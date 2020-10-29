Richard Linklater Series ‘That Animal Rescue Show’ on CBS All Access Oct. 29

That Animal Rescue Show, an unscripted series about the animal rescue community in and around Austin, Texas, premieres on CBS All Access Oct. 29. Filmmaker Richard Linklater produces the show. There are 10 episodes depicting dogs, pigs, horses and other animals in need of a home.

The docuseries “provides a window into this captivating world through moving, humorous and powerful stories of animals, the humans who love them and the inspiring, life-changing bond that occurs between people who have dedicated their lives to rescue and the animals who rescue them right back,” said CBS All Access.

The project was hatched when Linklater rescued a bunch of pigs in Austin. Linklater’s films include School of Rock, Dazed and Confused and Boyhood.

“The theme is, people rescue animals, and animals rescue people,” Guttentag told B+C.

Linklater directs a couple episodes about the Body Positive Pig Pageant in Austin, celebrating swine of all sizes. Austin bands contribute to the series’ soundtrack. “It’s very authentic to the area,” Guttentag said.

CBS Television Studios produces the show along with Linklater’s Detour Filmproduction, 1891 Productions and Dr. Phil McGraw’s Stage 29. Linklater, Bill Guttentag, Nayeema Raza and McGraw executive produce along with Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman.