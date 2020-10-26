The Watchman: Wall About to Fall on SundanceTV’s ‘Deutschland 89;’ Pets Get New Homes on CBS All Access

Deutschland 89 starts on SundanceTV Oct. 29. Martin Rauch is in limbo during the peaceful revolution around him in Germany. Pursued by Western spy agencies and the KGB, Martin, played by Jonas Nay, is determined to finish his final job.

Anna and Jorg Winger created the show and executive produce. Jorg said production was completed when COVID hit, but the virus meant editing happened at three separate apartments in Berlin.

His source material for the show includes a book called The Collapse: The Accidental Opening of the Berlin Wall by Mary Elise Sarotte. Deutschland touches on how Germany has reinvented itself a number of times over the years, including stints as a communist, fascist and democratic nation. “I don’t know how many countries there are that went through so many changes,” Winger said.

Deutschland 83 came out in 2015, Deutschland 86 arrived in 2018 and Deutschland 89 is here now. “I always pitched it as a trilogy,” Winger said. “There are too many series that go on too long.”

The final season “has many colors,” said Winger — a spy show with serious drama roots and a bit of humor, too. “We always wanted to mix the genres,” he said.

Anna Winger is also behind the Netflix series Unorthodox. With Deutschland behind them, the Wingers can focus on their new projects. “Our 11-year-old asked if we ever talk about anything but work,” Jorg said.

That Animal Rescue Show (Image credit: CBS All Access)

Also on Oct. 29 is That Animal Rescue Show on CBS All Access. About the animal rescue community in Austin, Texas, the docuseries features dogs, pigs, horses and other animals in need of a home.

“The theme is, people rescue animals, and animals rescue people,” said Bill Guttentag, executive producer.

His fellow exec producers include Dr. Phil McGraw and filmmaker Richard Linklater, whose movies include Dazed and Confused and School of Rock. Linklater has rescued a bunch of pigs, and saw some great stories in the world of animal rescue. His goal for That Animal Rescue Show? Ten episodes that could work as shorts at Sundance, said Guttentag.

Linklater directs a couple episodes about the Body Positive Pig Pageant in Austin, celebrating swine of all sizes.

Loads of Austin bands contribute to the series’ soundtrack. “It’s very authentic to the area,” Guttentag said.

That Animal Rescue Show arrives at the right time, believes Guttentag. The nation may be divided on political issues, but most of us can agree on our love of animals. “We’re all looking for respite from all the horrible stuff around us,” he said. “The show is a balm for these troubled times.”