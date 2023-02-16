Rewarded.tv Adds CoinDesk TV To Blockchain-Based Platform

Replay said that it made a deal to distribute CoinDesk’s CoinDesk TV on Replay’s blockchain-based Rewarded.tv.

CoinDesk TV, which provides news on the world of crypto, is the latest linear channel added to Rewarded.tv, which gives viewers digital tokens and prizes for watching.

“CoinDesk TV is an obvious, natural fit for the Rewarded.tv audience,” said Krish Arvapally, Replay CEO. “Our core demographic is of course highly interested in crypto, and we see this partnership as being as much of a ‘no-brainer’ for our users as it is for us: what better way to catch the morning crypto news than to be earning rewards for doing it.”

CoinDesk TV will be featured in Rewarded.tv’s News section, alongside Al Jazeera and NewsNet’s Sports News Highlights.

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing CoinDesk TV to Replay’s flagship streaming service Rewarded.tv,” said Dan Treinish, managing director of business development at CoinDesk. “Rewarded.tv’s users are already highly educated in the crypto space, and we’re proud to make CoinDesk TV a cornerstone offering of Rewarded.tv that users will love to see: a leading financial news channel that actually rewards you for watching.”

Other channels recently added to Rewarded.tv’s include Fuse TV’s Shades of Black and AWE Plus. ■