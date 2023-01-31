Fuse’s Shades of Black Channel Offers Crypto Tokens For Watching

Fuse Media and blockchain platform Replay will offer viewers of Fuse’s free ad-supported streaming TV channel Shades of Black crypto tokens for watching on Replay’s Rewarded.tv streaming service.

The tokens can be used to unlock other content on Rewarded.tv.

Fuse Media and Replay have both built their web3 technologies on the Theta network, which offers a blockchain infrastructure for media.

“We are continuously looking for new, innovative ways to connect with our young, multicultural audience and enhance their viewing experience,” Fuse Media head of streaming and business development Patrick Courtney said. “Fuse was the first TV network to offer access to a streaming service via an NFT [non-fungible token] in our partnership with Theta, and now by delivering our FAST [free, ad-supported TV] channel Shades of Black to Rewarded.TV, we’re able to further explore the future of entertainment in web3."

Replay recently offering Fuse TV NFT holders a free Playtato, a digital collectible that enables users with boosted rewards on specific playlists. Replay will also offer unique perks to Fuse NFT holders who watch content like Shades of Black on Rewarded.tv.

“Rewarded.tv continues to mature into a premium TV offering,” Replay CEO Krish Arvapally said. “With incredible partnerships with organizations like Fuse Media empowering us to grow our audience, we can focus on building out our web3 tech stack and bringing more power to users.” ■