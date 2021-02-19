Revry to Stream Queerties Feb. 24

Free Queer TV streaming service, Revry, is partnering with Lexus and Q.Digital for the first ever broadcast of the Queerties, annual awards given out by entertainment site Queerty (owned by Q.Digital) saluting LGBTQ culture and entertainment.



The awards stream live Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. EST on Revry, which is available on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity X1, Dell, XUMO TV, Zapping TV, STIRR, and TiVo+. The awards will also be available on Samsung TV, Apple TV and Facebook and Queerty's home page and Facebook and YouTube pages.



Free on-demand rebroadcasts will also be available.



The awards will be hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 Miss Congeniality Heidi N. Closet and Queerty editor-in-chief Dan Tracer.



Angelica Ross (Pose, American Horror Story) is receiving the Groundbreaker Award and Billy Eichner (The Lion King, American Horror Story) is getting the NVP Award.



According to Revry, almost 1.5 million votes were case in 23 award categories including Closet Door Bustdown, Favorite Podcast, Favorite Instagram and TikTok Follows.