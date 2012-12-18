Revival Still Possible for 'All My Children,' 'One Life to Live'

Prospect Park, the company that acquired the rights to two of ABC's now-defunct soap operas, One Life to Live and All My Children, may still put them back into production.

In what one insider characterized as "the worst-kept secret in Hollywood," the production company has hammered out deals with both SAG-AFTRA and the Directors Guild of America, according both to sources and to the DGA spokesperson. Those deals would allow Prospect Park to put both soaps back into production for online distribution at a more reasonable per-episode cost.

After acquiring the rights to both shows in July 2011, Prospect Park was forced to put its plans on hold when the company could not conclude its negotiations with the guilds, who enforce contracts between actors, directors, writers and their employers.

Deadline.com first broke this story on Monday, and also reports that Prospect Park now is reaching out to the casts of both shows to see who is available to return. Production on both shows would resume early next year.