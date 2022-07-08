REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Boo, Bitch’

Erika and Gia are a couple high school seniors who are yet to leave their mark on Parkway High in teen comedy Boo, Bitch. So out of the cool-kid loop are they that Erika, whose last name is Vu, is known to classmates as Helen Who. Yes, even the senior yearbook has her down as such.

Nerds to the core, they decide to change their ways with a couple months of high school remaining. For starters, that means going to the house party of Jake C., an adorable classmate who does not know they exist. (Several of the male characters are named Jake.) Erika’s father is so happy to hear the girls are headed to an actual party that night that he offers them a “pre-game” potable.

Finding out the party starts at 9, the girls turn up at Jake’s house at that time, and find him alone, in the shower. Jake informs them that 9 actually means 10:30, among kids in the know, so they head downstairs to help set up.

The party does indeed get rolling at 10:30. Erika and Gia vow to say yes to whatever comes their way, including cocktails and beer pong. As luck would have it, Erika learns she’s a standout at beer pong, and wins over a substantial handful of her classmates with her expert tosses. That includes a few Jakes–including the hottie Jake C., who moments ago broke it off with mean girlfriend Riley. (Boo, Bitch features as many Mean Girls as Jakes.)

Jake C. asks for Erika’s number, and the girls are over the moon as they walk home from the party. But that comes screeching to a halt when an automobile comes rushing toward them on the road, horn blaring. The girls scream as it approaches.

Jump to the next morning. Both girls are hung over and not quite sure how the night before ended. As they head outside to look for a lost piece of jewelry, Erika and Gia stumble upon something frightful in the woods. They realize the Erika walking alongside Gia is, in fact, a ghost.

Lana Condor plays Erika and Zoe Colletti portrays Gia.

This won’t be the first time you see a couple high school nerds trying to fit in amidst the mean girls, and may in fact be the tenth or twelfth. But Boo, Bitch is a bit of fun. Teens and their hashtags and text-speak are a running joke that will play well with older viewers. Condor and Colletti play their characters with zest, and one can’t help but root for these outcasts. ■