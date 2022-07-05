'Flowers in the Attic' Prequel Debuts: What's Premiering This Week (July 5-10)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Apple TV Plus‘s ‘Black Bird,’ return of ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ to Epix also among original debuts on cable and streaming
The first week in July offers a number of original show debuts, including a new Lifetime addition to the Flowers in the Attic franchise.
The four-part Flowers in the Attic: The Origin miniseries debuts July 9 and is a prequel to the original V.C. Andrews-created book and film. The series stars Max Irons, Jemima Rooper, Max Irons, Kelsey Grammer, Harry Hamlin, Kate Mulgrew and T'Shan Williams.
Also: Five Spot: Tanya Lopez, Executive VP Scripted Content, Lifetime
On July 8, Apple TV Plus will debut crime thriller Black Bird. The series stars Taron Egerton as a criminal facing 10 years in jail who is given an option to enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane in an effort to gain a confession from a suspected serial killer.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of July 5-10 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
July 6 — Maggie (comedy) — Hulu
July 7 — Moonhaven (sci-fi drama) — AMC Plus
July 8 — Boo, Bitch (comedy) — Netflix
July 8 — Modern Love: Hyderabad (drama) — Prime Video
July 8 — Trigger Point (drama) — Peacock
July 8 — The Sea Beast (animated movie) — Netflix
July 10 — Bridge and Tunnel (returning series) — Epix
July 10 — Supreme Team (documentary) — Showtime
July 10 — Women Who Rock (documentary) — Epix
July 10 — Biography: WWE Legends (returning series) — A&E
