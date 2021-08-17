Lifetime Commissions ‘Flowers in the Attic’ Prequel
Jermina Rooper, Max Irons, Kelsey Grammer and Harry Hamlin to star in miniseries
Lifetime will develop a prequel to the V.C. Andrews classic novel Flowers in the Attic, the network said Tuesday during its TCA Summer Press Tour presentation.
The four-part Flowers in the Attic: The Origin stars Jermina Rooper and Max Irons as Olivia Winfield and Malcolm Foxworth, parents to Corrine Foxworth and grandparents to Cathy and Chris Dollanganger, according to the network. After the two become involved in a whirlwind romance, Winfield soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare, said Lifetime officials.
Also starring in the series are Harry Hamlin, Kelsey Grammer, Paul Wesley, Kate Mulgrew, Alana Boden, Hanna Dodd, T’Shan Williams and Callum Kerr.
The project marks the latest Lifetime project based on the Flowers in the Attic franchise, following 2014’s Flowers In The Attic adaptation as well as sequel Petals on the Wind.
