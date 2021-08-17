A&E To Develop 'Secrets of Playboy' Series

A&E will take a look into the world of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy empire in a new documentary series set to debut in 2022, the network announced Tuesday during A+E Networks' TCA Summer Press Tour session.

The 10-part series, Secrets of Playboy, will explore the hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire through a modern-day lens, said network officials. The series features interviews with Hefner’s former personal valet Stefan Tetenbaum, the director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia, as well as members of Hefner’s staff and inner circle.

“The fantasy world of Playboy has been shrouded in secrecy for decades and we are proud to lift the veil on these long-hidden stories,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E in a statement. “Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, Secrets of Playboy is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal affects of Hugh Hefner’s empire, while also exploring his legacy’s larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality.”

Read Also: History Taps Morgan Freeman for New Series Showcasing Great Prison Escapes