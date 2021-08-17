A&E To Develop 'Secrets of Playboy' Series
Ten-part docuseries to debut in 2022
A&E will take a look into the world of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy empire in a new documentary series set to debut in 2022, the network announced Tuesday during A+E Networks' TCA Summer Press Tour session.
The 10-part series, Secrets of Playboy, will explore the hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire through a modern-day lens, said network officials. The series features interviews with Hefner’s former personal valet Stefan Tetenbaum, the director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia, as well as members of Hefner’s staff and inner circle.
“The fantasy world of Playboy has been shrouded in secrecy for decades and we are proud to lift the veil on these long-hidden stories,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E in a statement. “Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, Secrets of Playboy is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal affects of Hugh Hefner’s empire, while also exploring his legacy’s larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality.”
Read Also: History Taps Morgan Freeman for New Series Showcasing Great Prison Escapes
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.