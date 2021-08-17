History Taps Morgan Freeman for New Series Showcasing Great Prison Escapes
Network to air seven hours of Sept. 11-themed documentary programming
History has teamed with actor Morgan Freeman on an unscripted series that looks at the greatest prison escapes.
Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman will feature dramatic recreations that showcase infamous prison breaks by unearthing every step of an inmate’s meticulous plan, the escape route and the intense manhunt that immediately followed, said network officials.
Episodes will feature escapes from prisons ranging from Alcatraz, Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, NY, the HM Maze Prison in Northern Ireland, and the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee, said History.
History also announced that it will offer seven hours of new documentary programming to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, including one-hour special 9/11: The Legacy premiering Sept. 10 that focuses on extraordinary stories of resilience and healing from the children impacted on Sept. 11.
Also Read: Magnolia Network to Debut Three New Series, Sets 9/11-Themed Documentary
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
