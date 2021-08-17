History Taps Morgan Freeman for New Series Showcasing Great Prison Escapes

History has teamed with actor Morgan Freeman on an unscripted series that looks at the greatest prison escapes.

Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman will feature dramatic recreations that showcase infamous prison breaks by unearthing every step of an inmate’s meticulous plan, the escape route and the intense manhunt that immediately followed, said network officials.

Episodes will feature escapes from prisons ranging from Alcatraz, Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, NY, the HM Maze Prison in Northern Ireland, and the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee, said History.

History also announced that it will offer seven hours of new documentary programming to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, including one-hour special 9/11: The Legacy premiering Sept. 10 that focuses on extraordinary stories of resilience and healing from the children impacted on Sept. 11.

Also Read: Magnolia Network to Debut Three New Series, Sets 9/11-Themed Documentary