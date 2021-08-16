Magnolia Network to Debut Three New Series, Sets 9/11-Themed Documentary
Service renews nine original series, including ‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines'
Magnolia Network has greenlit three new series and renewed nine other series as part of its fall programming slate announced Monday.
New shows created by the joint venture between Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines that will stream on Discovery Plus and the Magnolia app include The Katie Button Project, featuring award-winning chef and restaurateur; An American Story (debuting Sept. 24), which celebrates remarkable people hidden in the fabric of America; and In With The Old (Oct. 1), which follows designers, builders and old-home enthusiasts in small towns and big cities across America reimagine and transform abandoned structures, said officials.
Read Also: Magnolia Network Debuts on Discovery Plus
The network has also renewed Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines for a fourth and fifth season. Other shows gaining renewals are Family Dinner; First Time Fixer; Homegrown; Inn the Works; The Lost Kitchen; Point of View: A Designer Profile; Restoration Road with Clint Harp and Super Dad.
Magnolia Network also will will debut on Sept. 7 on Discovery Plus the documentary Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11, following the families of children who were born after their fathers died on Sept. 11, 2001.
"On the heels of a successful July 15 launch on discovery+, we are pleased to announce renewals of nine Magnolia Network originals in addition to three new titles slated to drop later this year," said Allison Page, Global President of Magnolia and DTC in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome these new stories and their storytellers to Magnolia Network. Whether it’s restoring homes and abandoned structures, cooking new dishes or exploring and uncovering hidden gems throughout the country, these new shows and workshops celebrate experiences we can share with one another––the kinds of shows you can watch with friends and family alike!"
Read Also: Magnolia Network to Launch Linear Channel in 2022
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.