REVIEW: ‘Mr Inbetween’ on FX

The third and final season of Mr Inbetween, a funky little drama about a man juggling fatherhood and hitman responsibilities in Australia, begins on FX May 25.

Scott Ryan created Mr Inbetween, and plays Ray Shoesmith. While they are vastly different shows, Mr Inbetween calls to mind Curb Your Enthusiasm, with both Ray and Larry facing off with the interloper who threatens to ruin their day over matters that are often pretty trivial. While Larry may belittle the bad guy, Ray usually punches them.

The season premiere depicts the way the series deftly places the domestic stuff alongside the more brutal activity. As children frolic in a swimming pool, a gang of hitmen seated next to the pool go over the specifics of their next mission--a gun deal where the gang aims to walk away with both the money and the guns.

The season premiere also sees Ray in jail after an incident involving a couple pedestrians who stumbled into his orbit. His cellmate, locked up for violating a restraining order with a fairly innocent text to his wife about their daughter, is poorly suited for prison life.

Once again juxtaposing domestic ennui with felonious hijinks, the cellmate teaches Ray to meditate as Ray shares details of a man he roughed up.

All the while, Ray deals with his daughter Brittany. Age 12, Britt doesn’t want or need Dad around all that much, and their relationship is frayed as she learns more about Dad’s dodgy day job.

Nash Edgerton directs. Chika Yasumura plays Brittany.

Season three doesn’t necessarily break new ground, but Ray’s stories are always fun to watch. Shot in Australia, Mr Inbetween consistently offers lively entertainment, a few laughs and lots of violence, and one can’t help but root for Ray Shoesmith.