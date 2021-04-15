‘Mr. Inbetween’ Third and Final Season on FX May 25

Mr. Inbetween, the half-hour show about a man juggling his responsibilities as father and hit man, starts season three on FX May 25. There are nine episodes and it will be the final season.

Scott Ryan created the show, writes it and stars. Nash Edgerton directs.

Two episodes are on FX May 25, with a new one premiering weekly. Episodes will be available the day after premiere on FX on Hulu.

“Juggling parental responsibilities, complicated relationships, a viciously smart pre-teen daughter and an aging parent while earning a living would be difficult for anyone, but it’s particularly tricky when you’re a criminal for hire,” goes the show description.

Ryan plays Ray Shoesmith. Season three sees Ray mourn the loss of Bruce while figuring out how to care for his aging father, played by Kenny Graham. Daughter Brittany, played by Chika Yasumura, grows into a young woman and pulls further away from Ray, learning more about who he really is.

Justin Rosniak, Matt Nable and Damon Herriman are also in the cast.

Mr. Inbetween is executive produced by Edgerton, Ryan and Michele Bennett. The series was shot in Australia and is produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Pariah Productions in association with FX Productions.