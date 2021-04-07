FX Debuts ‘Pose’ Final Season Trailer

FX Tuesday released the official video trailer for the third and final season of its Emmy-winning drama series Pose.

The series, which returns May 2, follows the lives of the leaders and icons of New York’s underground ball culture in the 1980s. Season three advances the storyline to 1994 as the show’s characters deal with the changing ballroom culture as well as the crippling AIDS epidemic, but remain steadfast in their love and support of one another, according to the network.

Pose, co-created by Ryan Murphy, Bread Falchuk and Steven Canals, has featured the largest-ever cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, including Michaela Jaé, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Hailie Sahar, who star alongside Billy Porter, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard and Jason A. Rodriguez.