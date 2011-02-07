Resistance Is Futile

Jeopardy! has won a record-setting 28 daytime Emmys. It has

been the second-highest-rated show in syndication for many

years. But executive producer Harry Friedman never imagined

his popular show would make a significant contribution to scientific

advancement.

In 2004, an IBM executive watched Ken Jennings’ record-setting

74-game Jeopardy! winning streak and wondered whether his company

could create a computer that could play the game like Jennings, much

as IBM did years earlier with its chess-playing computer Deep Blue.

Under the leadership of Dave Ferrucci, a chief scientist at IBM and

the project’s principal investigator, Big Blue in 2007 began developing

technology called “Watson” that could use natural-language understanding

to interpret Jeopardy! questions, sift contextual clues gleaned

through a massive database and spit out a correct answer.

Mimicking the human brain was no simple task: It took 2,880 processing

cores, 15 terabytes of RAM, 80 kilowatts of power and enough

memory to store 1 million books’ worth of information, says Ferrucci.

In early tests, Watson couldn’t process an answer in under two

hours—“and that wouldn’t make for very good TV,” Ferrucci says.

But his team eventually got the response time down to under three

seconds, the minimum required to keep up

with Jeopardy! champions.

After nearly four years and 55 sparring

rounds with former Jeopardy! champs, Watson

is ready to face the best. From Monday,

Feb. 14 through Wednesday, Feb. 16, Jeopardy!

will feature three episodes in which the

show’s two greatest champions, Ken Jennings

and Brad Rutter, take on Watson.

Jeopardy! will mark some firsts in these episodes.

The show traveled to IBM headquarters

in Armonk, N.Y., and set up a small set

in an auditorium there, marking the first time

in the show’s 47-year history it taped in a

non-TV-ready facility. It’s also the first time

Jeopardy! has included narrative video packages,

which explain Watson to viewers.

“Originally, the plan was to tape the shows

on our set,” says Friedman, “but once we saw

how much hardware it takes to be Watson,

we thought it might be safer to leave Watson

in his comfy home and take the shows there.”

Jennings and Rutter played two full games against the computer,

with their winnings going to charity for the first time. Watson doesn’t

understand speech, so it had clues fed to it digitally, while Jennings

and Rutter still had to hit the buzzer after hearing a clue from host

Alex Trebek.

Both champions were impressed, although Jennings noted that humans

still have the advantage when it comes to context.

“Watson will occasionally make a mistake that a kindergartner

would make,” says Jennings. “If you ask it how to say ‘goodbye’ in

Russian, it answers ‘cholesterol.’ I asked it what grasshoppers eat, and

it responded, ‘kosher.’

Once Watson’s brief Jeopardy! run wraps up, IBM plans to adapt the

technology to other applications. For example, medical centers could

use the technology to help determine an early diagnosis, or technical

support centers could use it to quickly find answers.

Says Friedman: “How often does a quiz show have the opportunity

to be involved with something this big? Probably once in a lifetime, if that.”

E-mail comments to palbiniak@gmail.com

and follow her on Twitter: @PaigeA