‘Resident Evil’ Series on Netflix July 14

A Resident Evil horror series begins on Netflix July 14. There are eight episodes.

The show is set in 2036, “14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain,” according to Netflix. Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the infected and mind-shattering creatures, and she is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation, and primarily by what happened to her sister, Billie.

The show is based on the video game series. Andrew Dabb is the showrunner.

Lance Reddick plays Jade’s father Albert. Ella Balinska portrays Jade and Tamara Smart plays a younger Jade. Adeline Rudolph portrays Billie and Siena Agudong plays a younger Billie. Paola Nunez portrays Evelyn.

A review in The Guardian says, “I am in the mood for some fun. If you are, too, then hurry yourself along to Netflix’s iteration of Resident Evil and have yourself a mindlessly fantastic eight hours.

Based on the celebrated video game, it is live action, like the Paul WS Anderson film adaptations (and unlike the animated Netflix series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness), but stays absolutely true to its horror roots, in that there is loads of horror.”

The first Resident Evil film came out in 2002 and many others within the franchise followed. ■