Redbox Gets More Movies To Stream from WarnerMedia, Sony

Redbox said it signed a deal with WarnerMedia that will bring a group of movies to Redbox’s ad-supported streaming service.

(Image credit: Redbox)

Redbox also said it will also add titles from Sony Pictures to its AVOD streaming service.

“WarnerMedia and Sony Pictures both have amazing film catalogs which our audience will enjoy for hours on end, and they will be completely free,” Redbox CEO Galen Smith said. “We look forward to growing the number of films offered through our AVOD streaming service from both studios in the coming months.”

The WarnerMedia movies start with titles including The Astronaut’s Wife, Collateral Damage and The Long Kiss Goodnight. In future months, Redbox will be able to stream films such as Transcendence, Arthur, Contact, No Reservations, The Upside of Anger, City By The Sea, Ready to Rumble, City of Angels, Pleasantville, The Postman, Boogie Nights, Forever Young, Doc Hollywood, JFK, Joe Versus the Volcano and Tango & Cash.

Sony films coming to Redbox include Resident Evil: Retribution, Underworld: Evolution, We Own the Night and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.