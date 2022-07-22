‘Resident Alien’ Gets Third Season on Syfy
By Michael Malone published
Alan Tudyk plays alien on Earth tasked with wiping out humankind
Resident Alien has been renewed for a third season. Alan Tudyk stars in the Syfy show.
Season two began earlier this year, and restarts August 10.
Based on a comic franchise from Dark Horse, Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry, played by Tudyk, whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry remains stranded on Earth, where he must confront the consequences of having failed on his mission to destroy humankind. The second half of season two picks up in the immediate aftermath of the shocking action Asta (Sara Tomko) took to save Harry’s life. They must deal with the emotional fallout of the night while searching for the alien baby.
Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler and Meredith Garrettson are also in the cast.
UCP produces Resident Alien in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment. Chris Sheridan adapted the project to television and executive produces, along with Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television.
