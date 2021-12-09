‘Resident Alien’ Returns to Syfy in January

Syfy will debut the second season of its series Resident Alien on Jan. 26, the network announced Thursday.

The series stars Alan Tudyk as an alien whose secret mission is to kill all humans, but the second season begins as he confronts the consequences of his having failed thus far to destroy the human race, according to Syfy. Also starring in the series are Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds and Elizabeth Bowen.

Resident Alien’s mid-season finale is set for March 16, with additional episodes set to debut in the summer, according to network officials.

Syfy also announced the premiere of new scripted series Astrid & Lilly Save the World, which follows two high school friends as they accidentally crack open a portal to a quirky monster dimension. As creepy creatures get released and threaten mankind, it’s up to the friends to save the world.

Astrid & Lilly Save The World stars Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin, and is executive produced by Noelle Stehman, Betsy Van Stone, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and Samantha Levine. ■