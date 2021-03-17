‘Resident Alien’ Gets Second Season on Syfy

Syfy has ordered a second season of dramedy Resident Alien. The first season began Jan. 27 and has 10 episodes. Alan Tudyk stars as Harry.

Based on the Dark Horse comic from Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien that crash-lands on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life. But things get rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world.

“With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony – a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

The series also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler.

Syfy said the show is the most watched new cable drama in the last year in terms of total viewers. The series premiere drew 9.3 million viewers across all platforms and NBCU networks.

The season finale is March 31. The first three episodes are available on Peacock. A new one will drop every Friday.

From UCP, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, Resident Alien was adapted by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment exec produce along with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV. David Dobkin executive produced and directed the pilot. Robbie Duncan McNeill executive produced and is producing director.

Sheridan was initially sent the comic, and was keen to adapt it.

“I loved the story, I loved the character, and I could see it as a show,” he said.