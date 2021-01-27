‘Resident Alien’ Premieres on Syfy Jan. 27

Resident Alien, a dramedy about an alien that crash-lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town doctor, premieres on Syfy Jan. 27. Chris Sheridan adapted the Dark Horse comic property for television.

Alan Tudyk plays alien Harry. “Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world,” said Syfy. “As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: ‘Are human beings worth saving?’ and ‘Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?’”

Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler are also in the cast.

The show comes from UCP, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment. Executive producing alongside Sheridan are Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV. David Dobkin executive produced and directed the pilot.