Republican Convention Draws 17M Viewers on First Night

Former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke at the Republican National Convention.

The opening night of the Republican National Convention drew 17.01 million viewers Monday, down 26% from 23.01 million four years ago, according to Nielsen.

The first night of last week’s Democratic National Convention attracted 19.7 million viewers.

The RNC drew a 10.7 household rating on the 11 networks with live coverage from 10 p.m. ET through 11 p.m. ET. That was down from a 12.7 rating in 2016.

There were 1.01 million 18- to 34-year-olds tuned in--down from 1.9 million a year ago, and 12.05 million people 55 years and up, down from 14.2 million.

During the 10 p.m. hour, Fox News had 7.1 million total viewers, topping all networks. CNN had over 2 million viewers, ABC had almost 2 million, NBC had 1.7 million, MSNBC had 1.6 million and CBS had 1.5 million

Among adults 25-54, the demographic preferred by news advertisers, Fox News had 1.6 million, CNN had 606,000, NBC had 541,000, ABC had 521,000, CBS had 424, 000 and MSNBC had 308,000.