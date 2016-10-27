Reports: ‘Will & Grace’ Revival in Talks

Groundbreaking comedy Will & Grace, which aired on NBC from 1998-2006, may be returning to television, according to multiple reports, which stressed that no deal is imminent. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally starred in the series, which was created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

NBC declined comment on its possible revival.

A streaming platform is the most likely destination for the project, according to Deadline. Netflix, for one, is home to reboots of Full House, Arrested Development and the upcoming Gilmore Girls, among other popular shows from days of yore.

Fueling speculation is a Will & Grace cast reunion from last month, when the four stars created a 10-minute video satirizing the election and poking fun at Donald Trump. The video has tallied close to 6.2 million views on YouTube since its Sept. 26 debut.

Besides landing 16 Emmys over the course of its eight-season run, Will & Grace is lauded for featuring gay main characters well before it became more common.

Watch the cast reunion below:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzae4DKexko[/embed]