Reports: ABC Station Group Eyeing Cuts

The ABC/Disney station group is reportedly eyeing cuts, hoping to reduce its costs by 10% by the end of its fiscal year.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the station group, at this point, doesn’t have a specific plan—but staff cuts and restructuring could be ahead.



The report comes after a down season for ABC, during which viewers 18-49 were down 11% and total viewers dropped 9%, according to THR.



The news was first reported in the The Wall Street Journal.