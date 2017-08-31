Reports: ABC Station Group Eyeing Cuts
The ABC/Disney station group is reportedly eyeing cuts, hoping to reduce its costs by 10% by the end of its fiscal year.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the station group, at this point, doesn’t have a specific plan—but staff cuts and restructuring could be ahead.
The report comes after a down season for ABC, during which viewers 18-49 were down 11% and total viewers dropped 9%, according to THR.
The news was first reported in the The Wall Street Journal.
